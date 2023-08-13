On foot, then by bus, Maha Cong to go across state and expose BJP

“During the ‘Lok Samvad’ comprising foot-marches and later a bus-yatra’, we shall expose the ‘corruption and inefficiency’ of the Bharatiya Janata Party rule before the masses,” explained Patole.

This campaign will be parallel to the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra-2.0’ to be launched by Gandhi, but this time, the BJY will by-pass Maharashtra as it wends its way west-to-east, from Gujarat to Meghalaya.

Patole said district and regional leaders will organise the ‘padayatras’ in six regions covering the entire state, followed by a bus-yatra for the state, covering some of the remotest areas and reaching out to the masses there.

“The past almost ten years, the BJP has only misled the countrymen with false promises, while farmers, labourers, working class, the youth and women encounter severe problems in daily life and uncertain futures… The BJP completely failed to tackle burning issues like inflation, unemployment, law and order, safety of women, etc,” said Patole grimly.