One man dead, another injured as boundary wall collapses in Delhi

A 32-year-old man died while another man was injured after a boundary wall collapsed on Mathura road in Southeast Delhi, the police said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Rakesh Kumar Misra, a resident of Khanpur Extension who worked as an attendant at an MCD parking lot. The injured has been identified as Ashok Chand Misra (50), a resident of Mithapur.

According to the police, information was received on Sunday from local residents that a boundary wall on Mathura Road in Sunder Nagar has collapsed due to heavy rains.