Over 26 per cent posts of judicial officers lying vacant in subordinate judiciary in 6 states: SC told

In Tamil Nadu, Hansaria said there are 1212 court halls. The state has residential units for all the 1340 judicial officers including 594 in rented buildings.



Hansaria's report said in Punjab there are 601 court halls including 32 temporary court rooms, while it has residential units available for all the judicial officers. Similarly, for Haryana, he said the state has sufficient court rooms for its 778 judicial officers and adequate residential units for all of them.



"Proposals by High Courts for funds and allocation of land are pending with both the State and Central Governments for infrastructure of Courts and residential facilities," he said in his report.



Hansaria urged the top court to direct the states to issue appointment letters in all cases where selection has been completed and the recommendation for appointment made by the high courts within a period of four weeks.



"It is further submitted that the Central Government and the State Government may be directed to disburse the amount for construction of the Court building and improvement of infrastructure in terms of the proposal made by the High Court within a time frame fixed by this Court," he said.



Hansaria said in case of non-disbursal of fund by the state government, the Centre may be directed to disburse the same at the first instance subject to final adjustment to be made by it with the state government.



"It is also submitted that in some of the States proposals by the High Court for allotment of land is pending with the State Government. The State Governments may be directed to allot appropriate land for building infrastructure facilities for the District Judiciary in terms of the proposal made," he said.



Hansaria added the high court and the state Government may be directed to hold a joint meeting within a time frame and submit details of the steps taken by way of a report to the top court.