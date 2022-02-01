Over 40 unemployed youth briefly detained during protest in Jammu

Hundreds of aspirants have been regularly holding protests in different parts of the city over the past one year after they failed to get jobs during a recruitment drive by BSF and CISF, the result of which was declared in February last year.



They have been demanding enhancement of the vacancies to provide them employment as they have cleared all the rounds required to obtain the jobs. They even staged protests for over two months last year outside the local office of the BJP.



"We have already crossed the age limit to stand a chance for recruitment in future," said Vishal, one of the protesters.