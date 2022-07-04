Over 50,000 perform Amarnath Yatra so far

"Another batch of 7,276 Yatris left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu for the Valley today. Of these, 2895 pilgrims are going to the Baltal base camp while 4,381 are going to the Pahalgam base camp", sources said.



The 14-kms long trek from Baltal to the cave shrine enables the Yatris to return to the base camp after the Darshan the same day.



It takes four days for the pilgrims to reach the cave shrine from the Pahalgam base camp covering the 48 kms long trek.