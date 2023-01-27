Pakistan's economy at risk of collapse

"Associations for airlines and foreign companies have warned that they have been blocked from repatriating dollars by capital controls imposed to protect dwindling foreign reserves. Officials said that factories such as textile manufacturers were closing or cutting hours to conserve energy and resources. The difficulties were compounded by a nationwide blackout on Monday that lasted more than 12 hours," reported the UK newspaper.



"Already a lot of industries have closed down, and if those industries don't restart soon, some of the losses will be permanent," said the founder of Macro Economic Insights, Sakib Sherani, Geo News reported.



Citing analysts, Financial Times reported that Pakistan's economic situation is "becoming untenable", and maybe in a similar situation as Sri Lanka if the situation persists. The publication also warned that if the "situation persists" then the country may default in May.