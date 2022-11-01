Paranoid Kohli denounces invasion of privacy after fan leaks video of his hotel room

"Have experienced few incidents, where fans have shown no compassion or grace in the past but this really is the worst thing. An absolute disgrace and violation of a human being and anyone who sees this and thinks 'celebrity ho! Toh deal karna padega should know that you are also part of the problem'," fumed Anushka in her Instagram story.



"Exercising some self control helps everyone. Also, if this is happening in your bedroom then where is the line," she wrote.



Virat and Anushka had requested the media to abstain from publishing the pictures of their daughter, Vamika, in January this year after the images of the infant were shown by the broadcaster during India's tour of South Africa.