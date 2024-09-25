Patiala law varsity shuts down amid escalating protests

Punjab's Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL) has been closed indefinitely as protests against its vice-chancellor Professor Jai S. Singh intensified on the third consecutive day.

The protests erupted following allegations that the vice-chancellor had violated the privacy of female students at the university hostel and made derogatory remarks about them.

According to the protesting students, Singh conducted an unannounced inspection of the girls’ hostel, during which he reportedly made inappropriate comments about the students' attire and questioned their academic choices.

Outraged by the incident, students launched a sit-in protest outside the vice-chancellor’s residence, demanding his resignation. A number of them spent the night at the protest site, refusing to leave until their demands were addressed.