Pawar slams Centre over Manipur violence, says PM must focus on internal situation

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday slammed the Narendra Modi government for not using power and resources at its disposal to control the ongoing violence in Manipur, where more than 100 people have died so far in ethnic clashes.

Speaking at a function organised to mark the NCP's 24th foundation day, the former defence minister said the BJP-ruled Manipur is a border state and its international boundary could be misused by neighbouring countries.

"The state is witnessing violence for the last 45 days, but those in power have no time to think about the prevailing situation and what it may lead to," Pawar said.