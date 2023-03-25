PIL in SC against 'automatic disqualification' of elected representatives on conviction

A day after Rahul Gandhi's disqualification, a PIL has been moved in the Supreme court against the "automatic disqualification" of elected representatives on conviction.

The plea says that "factors, such as nature, gravity, role, moral turpitude and the role of the accused, ought to be examined while considering disqualification under Chapter III of the 1951 Act."

The petition has been filed by a Kerala-based activist, Aabha Muralidharan, who has submitted that "section 8(3) is promoting a platform for false political agendas to be pursued by different political parties in the name of disqualification and hence is directly attacking the democratic structure of the people's representative in pursuance of political interest which can also cause unrest to the electoral system of the country."