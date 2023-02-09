Plea before Delhi HC to declare PM Relief Fund as 'public authority' under RTI Act

In his plea, the applicant further said that the Electoral Bond Scheme, 2018 is "completely inconsistent" with their claim that the fund only accepted "voluntary" funds by individuals and associations.



"Sec 12(2) of the 2018 Scheme provides for automatic depositing of amount of electoral bonds not encashed within the validity period of 15 days directly to the Appellant body. Depositing amounts of Electoral Bond (not encashed within the validity period) with the appellant, by no stretch of imagination can be termed as a voluntary donation'," the application said.



It further said that the fund must be deemed to be a "public authority" under the RTI Act as all disbursements are made solely on the discretion of the prime minister in his official capacity and the applicant should be made a party to the pending appeal on the issue.