PM got his 'drumbeaters' to get Parl adjourned so that JPC demand on Adani issue is not raised: Congress

The Congress on Monday posed fresh questions about Vinod Adani's alleged network of shell companies engaged in "opaque" financial transactions, and claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi got his "drumbeaters" to get Parliament adjourned so that the demand for JPC into the Adani issue is not raised.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said Adani Group has repeatedly brushed aside questions about Vinod Adani, elder brother of conglomerate's chairperson Gautam Adani, claiming that he is uninvolved with group management and decision-making, but fresh disclosures show this to be a "laughable deception".

The Opposition has been persistent in its attack on the government, weeks after Adani Group stocks took a beating on the bourses in the wake of US-based short seller Hindenburg Research making a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation, on the conglomerate.