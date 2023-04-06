PM should ensure release of 8 ex-naval officers arrested in Qatar: Congress

"Why is the Indian government still unable to either ascertain the facts of the case or to reassure the ex-naval personnel and their families that justice will be done? EAM Jaishankar has described this in Parliament as a "very sensitive case" and said that the detained individuals' "interests are foremost in our minds... We assure, they are our priority." Yet while an Omani national who had been arrested along with the ex-Navy personnel was released in November, the Indian citizens remain in detention," the veteran party leader tweeted.



"Is the Prime Minister reluctant to put pressure on Qatar because its sovereign wealth fund is a major investor in Adani Electricity Mumbai? Is that why the relatives of the imprisoned ex-naval personnel are running from pillar to post for answers? Given the time elapsed, the Congress party urges the government to explain to the families and the people of India why our ex-servicemen are being treated in this manner," he added.