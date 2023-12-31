'Poila Baisakh' named Bengal's state day, Tagore's 'Banglar Mati' state song

The West Bengal government has declared poila Boisakh, the first day of the Bengali new year, as the state day and Banglar Mati Banglar Jal written by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore as the state song, an official notification said.

The state day will be called Bangla Divas, the order issued by outgoing chief secretary H.K. Dwivedi said on Saturday. It also made the playing of the state song "compulsory" at the commencement of all official functions in West Bengal.

"After careful consideration, it is hereby declared that the 'Poila Boisakh' (1st day of the month of Boisakh of Bengali calendar year) will be observed as State Day and it will be named 'Bangla Divas'," the order said.

"The song composed by Rabindranath Tagore, 'Banglar Mati Banglar Jal', will be the State Song. The approximate playing time of the State Song is 1 minute and 59 seconds," the notification stated.

As per the order, all should stand at attention when the state song is played and mass singing of it should be encouraged.