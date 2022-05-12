Polls to 57 Rajya Sabha seats on June 10, result same day

The term of office of 57 Rajya Sabha members elected from 15 states is due to expire from June to August. These comprise 11 from Uttar Pradesh, six each from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, five from Bihar, four each from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Rajasthan, three each from Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, two each from Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Jharkhand, and Haryana, and one from Uttarakhand.



The Commission also said that Broad Guidelines of Covid-19 issued by it to be followed, wherever applicable, during the entire election process by all persons.