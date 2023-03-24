Power of Adani's friends cannot stop Rahul Gandhi: former Maha minister Yashomati Thakur

Former Maharashtra minister Yashomati Thakur on Friday said the "power of Adani's friends" cannot stop Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

She was reacting to Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as a Lok Sabha member following his conviction in a criminal defamation case.

The Narendra Modi government got Gandhi's parliamentary term "cancelled" using the force of dictatorship, Thakur, a Congress leader, said in a release here.

Rahul Gandhi was the voice of the people and asking questions to the Modi government, she said.

"Even the power of Adani's friends will not be able to stop Rahul Gandhi now, Rahul is the voice of the people," Thakur added.

"Friends of Adani have been in a panic ever since Hindenburg Research released its report," she said.