Press Club of India condemns IT surveys at BBC offices

The Press Club of India (PCI) on Tuesday condemned the Income Tax Department's surveys at the offices of the BBC in New Delhi and Mumbai.

The department conducted the surveys at the British broadcaster's offices as part of an investigation into alleged tax evasion, officials said.

"The recent raids are part of a series of attacks on the media by government agencies in recent times, especially against those sections of the media that the government perceives as hostile to it," the PCI said in a statement.