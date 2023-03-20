Punjab Police continue crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' elements

During the ongoing operations against the Waris Punjab De elements and persons attempting to disturb peace and harmony in the state, another 34 arrests were made from across Punjab on Sunday, taking the total number of people arrested in this connection since Saturday to 112.



The spokesperson said that during the ongoing search operations, an abandoned ISUZU vehicle has been recovered from Salina village in Jalandhar district.



The vehicle was used by Amritpal while the police were chasing him on Saturday. A .315 bore rifle along with 57 cartridges, a sword and a wireless set have been recovered from the abandoned vehicle, he said, adding that the vehicle is owned by Manpreet Singh from Anokharwal village in SBS Nagar, who has been arrested.