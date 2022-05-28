Punjab Police withdraws security of political leaders, Takht jathedars, officers

Iqbal Singh Lalpura, chairperson, National Commission for Minorities; Sanjay Srivastava, chairman of Bhakra Beas Management Board; former Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa; Raj Bahadur, vice chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences; and singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, who is known as Sidhu Moosewala; and former MP Rajiv Shukla are the other prominent leaders whose protection has been rolled back.



Among police officers whose security cover has been cut are additional director general of police rank officers S K Asthana, L K Yadav, M F Farooqui, Varinder Kumar, Parveen Kumar Sinha, Shashi Prabha Dewedi, Arpit Shukla, Ishwar Singh, B Chandra Sekhar and V Neerja.



The security of IPS officer Harpreet Singh Sidhu, head of the anti-drug Special Task Force has also been reduced.



Among the inspector general rank officers whose protection has been reduced are AK Mittal, R K Jaiswal, Jaskaran Singh, Jatinder Singh Aulakh, Gautam Cheema, Gurinder Dhillon and Ananya Gautam.



The security of several former director general of police rank officers Chander Shekhar, NPS Aulakh, P C Dogra, RP Singh, S K Verma, R K Gupta, Rajinder Singh Mohammad Mustafa, MK Tiwari, D R Bhatti, Sanjiv Gupta and Rajan Gupta has been withdrawn, as per the order.