Punjab will never accept separatist forces: Youth Congress

He asked whether Kejriwal himself wanted to become the Chief Minister of Punjab. Did Arvind Kejriwal take the side of people associated with separatism and Khalistan to get power. Does Arvind Kejriwal have any affiliation with such separatist organistions and groups?



"This is what AAP's founder Kumar Vishwas ji is saying and believe me, every Punjabi, every countryman is aware of the nefarious designs of AAP. The people of Punjab will never be ready for this," Srinivas said.



The 117-member Punjab Assembly is slated to go to the polls on February 20.