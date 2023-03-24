Rahul disqualification: Bengal Cong holds protest; to put up road, rail blockade on Saturday

Holding a protest gathering in central Kolkata, the Congress in West Bengal on Friday said that it will put up rail and road blockades on Saturday against the disqualification of former party president Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha.

Terming the disqualification as an example of the vengeful politics of the BJP, state Congress leader Ashutosh Chatterjee asserted that it is a "shameful act" on the part of the saffron party.

"The BJP is resorting to vengeful politics since Rahul Gandhi was raising issues in the interest of the youth and the downtrodden of the country," Chatterjee told reporters as party workers shouted anti-BJP slogans at the busy Moulali crossing in central Kolkata.

He also alleged that the BJP was acting against Gandhi since the party demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Adani shares issue.

Carrying placards that read 'Black day for Indian democracy', Congress leader Koustav Bagchi said that the party's activists will put up rail and road blockades on Saturday.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after he was convicted by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case.