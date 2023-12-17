Rahul Gandhi asked to appear in UP court on 6 January

The MP-MLA Court in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district has summoned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on 6 January in connection with a case in which he has been accused of making objectionable remarks against Union home minister Amit Shah.

As per media reports, the court had earlier directed Gandhi to appear on Saturday, 16 December, but he did not do so.

The case relates to a lawsuit filed on 4 August 2018 by BJP leader Vijay Mishra, in which he accused Gandhi of making objectionable remarks against Shah.