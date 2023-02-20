Rahul Gandhi attacks Adani group in social media video, takes 'Mitr-kaal' jibe at govt

Questioning the allocation of contracts for airports to the Adani group, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that the billionaire industrialist benefited from the central government's "magic" and asserted that he was not against businesses but the creation of monopolies.

In a five-minute video titled 'Mitr-kaal' released on his social media accounts, Gandhi said his remarks in Parliament on the "truth" about the businessman were expunged and removed from the records.

"The magic of the 'fakir' - took the airport out of his bag and handed it over in Adani's hands," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.