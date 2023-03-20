Rahul Gandhi, Kharge arrive in K'taka, to address public rally

The Belagavi city is decked up with posters, welcoming cut-outs and banners for the grand welcome of Rahul Gandhi. The party sources claimed that more than 1 lakh youths are participating in the convention.



The visit of Rahul Gandhi assumes significance as there are 18 assembly seats in Belagavi district and Congress had won only five of them in the last assembly elections.



The Congress, which is confident of returning to power, wants to increase its tally in Belagavi districts by winning seats in two digits. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had held a 10.8 kilometer roadshow in Belagavi and addressed a huge public rally already.