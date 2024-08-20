Rahul Gandhi, Kharge to visit J&K for key election meetings

Rahul Gandhi and Kharge will meet the National Conference (NC) leadership to finalise modalities for a pre-poll alliance for the Legislative Assembly polls in J&K.

The two are allies in the INDIA bloc. “He will discuss the seat-sharing formula with the NC leaders here while the pre-poll alliance is almost final,” Congress sources said.

The two leaders will also meet Pradesh Congress Committee heads to discuss the seat-sharing formula.

NC president Dr Farooq Abdullah has, however, recently said that there would be no pre-poll alliance with any political party and the party is confident of getting a majority in the 90-member J&K Assembly on its own.

Congress and the NC had a poll alliance during the Lok Sabha polls. Two seats of the Jammu division and the lone Lok Sabha seat of the Ladakh union territory were given to the Congress while three seats in Kashmir were given to the NC.