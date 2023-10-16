Rahul Gandhi likely to commence visit to poll-bound Mizoram on Monday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to commence his three-day visit to Mizoram on Monday to campaign for the party's candidates for the November 7 assembly polls in the northeastern state, party officials said.

During his visit, Gandhi will lead a march in Aizawl city and interact with people, Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee treasurer Lalmalsawma Nghaka said.

The party is likely to announce its candidates for the 40-member assembly polls during Gandhi's visit, he said.