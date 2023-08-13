Rahul Gandhi steps up attack on PM Modi over raging Manipur violence

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched a stinging attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of not addressing the problem of Manipur even during the debate on the violence in the northeastern state in Parliament a few days ago.

Gandhi was addressing a meeting organised by the opposition Congress-led UDF alliance in Kalpetta in Wayanad to welcome him on his first visit to Wayanad after his Lok Sabha membership was restored.

"He (Modi) spoke for 2 hrs 13 minutes. He laughed... he joked... he smiled... his cabinet laughed, joked and smiled... They had a lot of fun. The Prime Minister spoke two hours about everything... Congress, me about INDIA alliance — but spoke two minutes about Manipur," Gandhi said.

Lashing out at Modi, Gandhi said the BJP and the government led by it "murdered the idea of India" in Manipur.