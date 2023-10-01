Rahul raised public discourse with his thought-provoking article: Congress

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday said that Rahul Gandhi has raised the public discourse immensely with this deeply personal and thought-provoking article.

Congress General Secretary Ramesh in a post on X, said, "Today Rahul Gandhi has raised the public discourse immensely with this deeply personal and thought-provoking article. This is in line with the personality whose true form was seen during the 4000 km long Bharat Jodo (Pad) Yatra."

He said this while attaching the article written by the former party chief.

Party General Secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal in his post on X, said, "Rahul Gandhi's thought provoking piece gives a deep understanding of how we should see Hinduism in these polarised times."

Rahul Gandhi on Sunday wrote an article titled 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram', stating that to call Hinduism a set of cultural norms is to misunderstand it and to bind it to a geography is to limit it.