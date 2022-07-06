Rains continue to batter Karnataka, CM directs relief measures

The rain has pummelled Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Kodagu, Belagavi, Hubballi, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru and other districts of the state. The arrival of international flights has been disrupted at Mangaluru International Airport of Dakshina Kannada district.



The life in those districts has been badly hit. Due to floods and continuous rains, landslides have been reported and at many places the roads have been washed away by, mostly in coastal districts.



The authorities have declares holiday for schools, colleges and all education institutions in seven districts of the state. Orange alert for rain has been sounded in Dakshina Kannada for another two days.