Rains in several Rajasthan divisions
Light to moderate rainfall occurred in Bikaner, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Ajmer, Kota and Bharatpur divisions of Rajasthan in the last 24 hours.
Nokha in Bikaner recorded 5 mm rains while Chhabra (Baran) and Mount Abu (Sirohi) received 4 cm and 3 cm rains, respectively, since Tuesday. Many other areas also recorded below 3 cm rains during this period, according to the Meteorological department.
Light rains are likely to occur in Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions on Wednesday and the weather will remain mainly dry from June 23 to 26.
The department has predicted another wet spell from June 26-27 in Udaipur and Kota divisions.
