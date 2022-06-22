Rains in several Rajasthan divisions

Light to moderate rainfall occurred in Bikaner, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Ajmer, Kota and Bharatpur divisions of Rajasthan in the last 24 hours.



Nokha in Bikaner recorded 5 mm rains while Chhabra (Baran) and Mount Abu (Sirohi) received 4 cm and 3 cm rains, respectively, since Tuesday. Many other areas also recorded below 3 cm rains during this period, according to the Meteorological department.