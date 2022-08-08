Rajasthan: 3 women killed in stampede in temple premises

As soon as the temple opened at around 4.30 am, the devotees flocked for 'darshan'.



In one of the queues, a 63-year-old woman suffering from heart ailment collapsed. Two women behind her, too, fell down due to the rush. They died in the stampede, Superintendent of Police K Rashtradeep said.



He said CCTV footage is being examined for better clarity on the incident.