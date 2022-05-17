Rajasthan's Tara, others shine bright at ILO conference on child labour

After completing his senior secondary education, Lal pursued legal studies. Currently, he is working as a child rights lawyer and activist.



"I have come here to talk about scores of children who are languishing in forced labour and still await a safe and healthy childhood. Together, we can eradicate child labour," said Rajesh Jatav from Rajasthan while addressing the ILO conference.



Education for Rajesh was a distant dream as he had to work for 18 hours a day at a brick kiln in Jaipur. Rescued at the age of eight, Rajesh then attended school at the Bal Ashram. In 2020, he completed his Bachelor's degree in Electronics from Delhi University and is currently pursuing an MBA in finance from the Udaipur University.



Another participant in the conference was Badaku Marandi from Jharkhand.



A resident of Kanichihar village in Giridih district, his father passed away when he was five. He along with his mother Rajina Kisku then started working in the mica mine to eke out a living.



In 2012, the mine he was working at collapsed during heavy rain, and he was rescued from the debris by the local people. Two persons, including Badku's friend, had died in the accident. Badaku's eye was infected by an injury sustained in the accident, and later he lost his vision in one eye.



Though he survived the accident and loss of vision, Badaku was shattered by the death of his friend.



In 2013, the Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation selected Kanichihar village as a Bal Mitra Gram (BMG) or child-friendly village. Badku was enrolled in school the same year and became the first individual from his village to pass the matriculation exam. He was also elected the head of the bal panchayat and now works as an active member of BMG.



More than 4,000 delegates are participating in the event scheduled from May 15 to May 20. According to UN estimates, 160 million children -- around 1 in every 10 children globally -- are working as child labourers.



The event is being organised at a critical time when there are only three years left to achieve the UN's Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) of eliminating child labour.