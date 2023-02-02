RBI seeks details of banks' exposure to Adani Group

The country's largest lender SBI had said it's exposure to Adani group is fully secured by cash generating assets, in an attempt to assuage investor concerns.



Another public sector lender Bank of Baroda has said its total exposure to the embattled group stood at Rs 7,000 crore, which are also fully secured.



Government-owned life insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has disclosed of having an exposure of Rs 36,474.78 crore to Adani group's debt and equity, and added that the amount is less than one per cent of its total investments.



Adani Enterprises scrip closed 26.50 per cent down at Rs 1,564.70 a piece on the BSE on Thursday, as against gains of 0.38 per cent on the benchmark.