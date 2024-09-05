Reclaim the Night: Thousands rally in Bengal marking second major protest since 14 August

Thousands of women across West Bengal marched in midnight as part of the second edition of the "Reclaim the Night" campaign, demanding justice for a doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at a state-run hospital in Kolkata last month.

The campaign on Wednesday night, 4 September the second one after 14 August, witnessed stray undesired incidents in which two persons were taken into custody by the police in separate spots of Kolkata for misbehaving with protesting women. In north Bengal’s Mathabhanga town, a protester was assaulted allegedly by members of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

The "Reclaim the Night" movement, largely driven by social media, gained momentum as protests kicked off at 11:30 pm, marking the second such gathering since a midnight campaign on 14 August.

Across the state, from small towns to bustling cities, the air reverberated with the rallying cry: "We want justice".