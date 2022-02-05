'Remove principal who denied entry to Muslim students wearing hijab': Karnataka Congress

"An MLA Raghupathi Bhat has told the college management it seems to make uniform compulsory. Who is this fellow to make it compulsory? Besides, it is a government college. This Principal, who gets his salary from state exchequer stands at the entrance and closes the gate at the behest of BJP MLA. The principal of the college should be removed," Siddaramaiah said.



"To give it a political turn, BJP has making students to wear saffron shawls, this is being done deliberately to make it an issue. Why they did not come in saffron shawls all these days? Head scarves (hijab) are being worn since many years. It is a right enshrined in the constitution. Why you are trying to stop it?" he asked.