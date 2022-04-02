Right bundling, pricing & premium content herald OTT era in India

SVOD subscriptions may also be affected by the bring-forward effect of Covid-19 as the currently accelerated growth rate may taper with the pandemic subsiding.



Jehil Thakkar, Partner, Media and Entertainment Leader, Deloitte India, told IANS that the wide adoption of smartphones combined with cheap data as well as the diverse content available to address all tastes is one of the key factors that led to the growing adoption of OTT platforms in India.



"Pricing too has been an influencer as low prices and some free options have always encouraged sampling and adoption in the country," Thakkar said.



According to experts, the market for providing video streaming services in India is highly fragmented with more than 40 streaming players vying for the customer's wallet.



Global streaming service providers such as Amazon, Disney-owned Hotstar and Netflix compete with domestic service providers such as Zee5, Voot, SonyLiv and MX Player), as well as a host of regional players.



In a latest move, most major streaming players have launched mobile-centric plans targeting price-sensitive millennials and Gen Z customers.



These plans also capitalise on low data rates ($0.09 per GB) and widespread smartphone user base (more than 600 million) in the country.



Industry experts say that the demand for OTT streaming content based on geo-demography is on the rise, both within India and internationally from the considerable Indian diaspora.



According to Gaurav Gandhi, Director & Country Manager, Amazon Prime Video India, one out of every five viewers for Indian Amazon Originals is from outside the country.



In a recent blog, Gandhi said that the local language titles on Prime Video are viewed in over 4,000 cities and towns in India besides being watched in 170 countries.



"Our Indian Amazon Originals enjoy incredible popularity both in the country and outside India International viewers already account for between 15 and 20 per cent of total audiences of these local language films," he informed.