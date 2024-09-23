Behind the Tirupati laddu row: Right-wing push for temple control

The controversy surrounding the alleged adulteration of Tirupati laddus has become more than a matter of religious sentiment — it has evolved into a flashpoint for the larger political agenda of right-wing Hindu organisations like the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

While the immediate issue pertains to the purity of a sacred offering, the undercurrent reveals a calculated effort to assert control over the management of Hindu temples, challenging decades-old state oversight and legal frameworks.

The VHP’s call for the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognizance of the alleged adulteration on Monday, underscores a growing political ambition. This is not just about allegedly adulterated laddus — this is about control.

The VHP, along with other RSS-backed organisations, has long argued that Hindu temples should be managed by Hindus, just as mosques are overseen by Muslims and churches by Christians. Their argument: state interference in temple management has eroded religious sanctity and facilitated mismanagement.