Behind the Tirupati laddu row: Right-wing push for temple control
VHP calls on Supreme Court to take suo motu cognizance of allegations regarding the adulteration of Tirupati laddus
The controversy surrounding the alleged adulteration of Tirupati laddus has become more than a matter of religious sentiment — it has evolved into a flashpoint for the larger political agenda of right-wing Hindu organisations like the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
While the immediate issue pertains to the purity of a sacred offering, the undercurrent reveals a calculated effort to assert control over the management of Hindu temples, challenging decades-old state oversight and legal frameworks.
The VHP’s call for the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognizance of the alleged adulteration on Monday, underscores a growing political ambition. This is not just about allegedly adulterated laddus — this is about control.
The VHP, along with other RSS-backed organisations, has long argued that Hindu temples should be managed by Hindus, just as mosques are overseen by Muslims and churches by Christians. Their argument: state interference in temple management has eroded religious sanctity and facilitated mismanagement.
At the heart of this issue is the question of who controls Hindu religious institutions. For years, temples like the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and the Shirdi Sai Baba Trust in Maharashtra have been administered by state-run boards. Hindutva groups claim this arrangement is a form of 'secular intrusion' into what should be exclusively Hindu domains.
When the Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala was handed back to the Travancore Royal family last year, the right-wing celebrated with great enthusiasm. The decision was seen as a significant victory for those advocating for traditional custodianship of Hindu temples, sparking widespread jubilation among right-wing groups.
The administration of these temples also holds significant financial implications. Major temples generate enormous revenue through donations and other offerings. In Tamil Nadu, for instance, the government collects a portion of temple earnings under the guise of administrative and audit fees, diverting some funds to government schemes.
This financial aspect is key to understanding why right-wing groups are increasingly vocal about reclaiming control — they view temples as not just spiritual centres but economic powerhouses that can fund various cultural and ideological activities aligned with their broader agenda.
The recent allegations of Tirupati laddu adulteration have given the BJP-VHP and allies a platform to demand broader changes in temple management. Their argument is that if the Supreme Court does not intervene, it could lead to nationwide agitations, with the Hindu community increasingly restless over what they see as state negligence.
Notably, the timing of this controversy is telling — coming at a moment when the political stakes around religious identity are higher than ever.
While this is being framed as a religious issue, it is deeply political. Control over temples is about control over the Hindu narrative. It is about who gets to define Hinduism in the public sphere and how the vast economic resources of these temples are used.
In this light, the Tirupati laddu row is just one battle in a larger war being waged over the future of Hindu institutions in India. The RSS’s growing interest in temple management is part of a larger ideological project to redefine Indian society along Hindu lines, believe political watchers.
Controlling temples allows the RSS to influence the religious practices of millions of Hindus, while also giving it access to the vast financial resources these temples control. By promoting the idea that Hindus should manage their own temples, the RSS is not just advocating for religious freedom — it is laying the groundwork for institutional control.
This push also has a political dimension. With the BJP in power at the Centre and in several states, there is a growing alignment between right-wing Hindu groups and government institutions.
BJP governments have, in recent years, shown a willingness to engage in temple management affairs, signalling that they view this as an opportunity to consolidate the Hindu vote. For the BJP, religion and politics are inextricably linked, and by siding with Hindutva organisations on the issue of temple control, they can further solidify their base.
As the debate over temple control intensifies, we are likely to see further polarisation between state authorities and right-wing Hindu groups. VHP leaders, have already signaled that inaction on this issue could lead to nationwide protests.
Observers say this is not just rhetoric — it reflects a deeper impatience within sections of the Hindu community that are increasingly swayed by the Hindutva narrative.
The implications of this struggle are far-reaching. If right-wing groups succeed in their push for control, it could signal a shift in the balance of power between the state and religious organisations. It would also set a precedent for other religious groups to demand similar autonomy, thereby reshaping the relationship between religion and the state.
