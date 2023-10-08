Playing Aus brings back happy memories of 2011 quarter final: Suresh Raina

I am writing this from Delhi and the whole country is excited ahead of India’s first game against Australia today.

When India are playing at home, we know how much expectation there is, but the team must try and play the situation.

We won the World Cup here in 2011, Australia won in Australia in 2015 and England won on home soil four years ago. There is a very good opportunity here for India to win the World Cup in front of their own fans and I am confident they can do it.

I have that confidence for several reasons.

We have a very good bowling line-up that knows how to bowl in these conditions. Ravi Ashwin, who was part of our winning squad in 2011, is still in the squad and adds that experience, and having Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj firing again after their injuries is massive.

Our pace attackers complement each other well. Bumrah, in particular, is looking sorted now. He has recovered well and he is a very important player in this World Cup.