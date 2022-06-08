SAI calls back entire Indian contingent from Slovenia in wake of allegations against coach

SAI has already called back the cyclist, who made the allegations, and formed an enquiry committee to look into the matter.



The Cycling Federation of India (CFI) Chairman Onkar Singh told PTI that SAI has made the decision to cut short the training trip.



"SAI official called up CFI this morning and said all the contingent including coach RK Sharma will be called back immediately from Slovenia," Singh said.



It has been learnt that SAI also shot off a separate missive to coach Sharma to return as soon as possible.