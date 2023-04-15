Same-sex marriage: CJI-led five-judge bench to hear pleas on April 18

On March 13, a bench headed by CJI Chandrachud had said, "It is a very seminal issue", while scheduling the matter for consideration before a five-judge bench. The proceedings will be live-streamed. The bench said that it will invoke Article 145 (3) of the Constitution and have this matter decided by a constitution bench, comprising five judges.



Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, had contended before the court that the right to love or right to express one's love irrespective of gender of the other person is completely different from what the court would find the mechanism to give recognition or to give a sanctity by way of an institution called marriage.



Mehta had stressed that freedom of choice has already been recognised by the apex court and no one was interfering with those rights, but conferring the right of marriage fell in the exclusive domain of the legislature.