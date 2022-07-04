Samyukta Kisan Morcha accuses Centre of going back on its promises to farmers

The SKM has also announced that at the end of this campaign, on July 31, a chakka jam of all the major highways across the country will be organized from 11 am to 3 pm.



It has also been decided in the meet that the farm organizations will mobilize unemployed youth and ex-servicemen against the Agnipath military recruitment scheme, which is "anti-national and anti-youth as well as anti-farmer".



"To expose the Agnipath scheme, 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' conferences will be organized across the country from August 7 to August 14, in which ex-servicemen and unemployed youth will also be invited," the statement read.



On the 75th anniversary of Independence, a 75-hour mass dharna will be held in Lakhimpur Kheri from August 18 to August 20, demanding sacking of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, it stated.



Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri during the violence that erupted when farmers were protesting against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area on October 3 last year.



Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra is an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.