SC agrees to examine Sisodia's plea today against arrest in Delhi liquor policy case

The CBI arrested Sisodia on Sunday after eight hours of questioning.



Appearing for the central probe agency, Special Public Prosecutor Pankaj Gupta argued: "Investigation has revealed that Sisodia verbally directed the Secretary to put a new cabinet note to bring about the change and variance in the policy. He was heading the Group of Ministers constituted by the cabinet for the Excise Policy...



"The profit margin was enhanced from 5 per cent to 12 per cent. He could not explain why the changes were made."