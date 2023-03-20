SC asks HCs to set up online RTI portal within three months

"The high courts will be at liberty to utilise the resources of the National Informatics Centre for the purpose. The NIC shall provide all logistical and technical assistance in that regard to the high courts," the bench said.



"Online facilities will considerably facilitate the fulfilment of the objects of the Act. Though the Act was enacted in October 2005 after a lapse of 17 years, online web portals are still to be operationalised by some of the high courts," it observed.



The bench said a certified copy of its order shall be remitted to all the registrar general who shall, in turn, seek administrative directions from the chief justices of the high courts for implementation.



In the apex court, an RTI online portal was launched in November last year to help people access information about the Supreme Court. Earlier, RTI applications concerning the top court were being filed through post only.