SC closes contempt plea against Delhi Police in hate speech case

The Supreme Court on Thursday closed a contempt plea filed by activist Tushar Gandhi against Delhi Police in connection with hate speeches made at a religious gathering in 2021, after noting that a charge sheet in the case was filed in a court in the capital.



Additional Solicitor General K.M. Nataraj, representing Delhi Police, submitted before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and Justice J.B. Pardiwala that the charge sheet, after investigations were concluded, was filed on April 4, before a metropolitan magistrate in the capital.



The bench said that it is not expedient in the interest of justice to continue with the present contempt petition against the backdrop that the charge sheet was filed.