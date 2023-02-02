SC declines plea to bar candidates from contesting from more than one seat

The plea filed by advocate Ashwini Upadhyay sought to restrict a candidate from contesting from more than one constituency in a general election.



During the hearing, the bench orally told senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayan, representing the petitioner, that the leader of a national party would also want to show his pan-India image and show that I can stand from west, east, north, and south India.



The bench further added that there is nothing wrong with that and there are historical figures who had that kind of popularity, and told the counsel that if Parliament wants to amend it can, and the court will not do it.