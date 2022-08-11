SC refuses to entertain plea to de-register political parties for promising freebies before elections

The Supreme Court refused to entertain the plea to de-register political parties for promising freebies before elections, but stated that it would examine the issue. The case will be taken up again on August 17.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Justice Krishna Murari stated that they did not want to get into the area of de registering political party as it’s an undemocratic arena. “We are a democracy after all,” observed CJI Ramana.

The apex court was hearing a public interest litigation filed by BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay seeking directions to take steps to regulate freebies announced by political parties. The petitioner wanted the Court to issue directions to monitor and regulate manifestos of political parties and make them accountable for promises made.