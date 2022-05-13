SC refuses to pass interim status quo order on survey of Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex

Let me see, the CJI said on urgent listing of the plea.



We have filed in relation to a survey which has been directed to be conducted in relation to the Varanasi property. This (Gyanvapi) has been a mosque since time immemorial and this is clearly interdicted by the Places of Worship Act, Ahmadi said.



He said the direction to conduct a survey has been passed and an order of status quo be passed at the moment.



I do not know anything. How can I pass such an order? I will read. Let me see, the CJI said.



A Varanasi local court on Thursday rejected a plea to replace the advocate commissioner it had appointed for conducting a videography survey of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex here and ordered the completion of the task by May 17.



The district court also appointed two more lawyers to help the advocate commissioner carry out the survey at the mosque, which is located close to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple. It ordered the police to register FIRs if there are attempts to scuttle the exercise.