SC refuses to postpone GATE examination scheduled for February 5

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to postpone the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering Exam (GATE), which is scheduled to be held on February 5, in view of Covid restrictions in many parts of the country.



A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and Vikram Nath said that postponing GATE just 48 hours before the scheduled examination would result in chaos and uncertainty, and it cannot play with the career of students, who have prepared for it.



The bench said that it is a matter of academic policy as to when the examination should be held and the court cannot enter this arena.