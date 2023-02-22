SC refuses to stay EC order recognising Shinde group as official Shiv Sena

Lawyers, representing Thackeray, argued that Shinde group, being termed original Shiv Sena, would now issue a whip to them to vote in its favour, failing which fresh disqualification proceedings could be initiated against them. Shinde group said it would not precipitate the matter.



Thackeray, in the plea filed through advocate Amit Anand Tiwari, said the EC has failed to appreciate that petitioner enjoys overwhelming support in the rank and file of the party. "The Petitioner has an overwhelming majority in the Pratinidhi Sabha which is the apex representative body representing the wishes of the primary members and other stakeholders of the party. The Pratinidhi Sabha is the apex body recognised under Article VIII of the Party Constitution. The Petitioner enjoys the support of 160 members out of approximately 200 odd members in the Pratinidhi Sabha," it added.