SC removes condition of magistrate's approval in living will process

In a bid to make the guidelines on "living will" more workable and less cumbersome, the Supreme Court on Tuesday removed the condition that mandated a magistrate's approval for withdrawal or withholding of life support to a terminally ill person.

Living will is an advance medical directive on end-of-life treatment.

The Supreme Court's 2018 order on passive euthanasia wherein it recognised the right to die with dignity as a fundamental right and an aspect of Article 21 (right to life) notwithstanding, people wanting to get a "living will" registered were facing problems due to cumbersome guidelines, prompting a reconsideration by the apex court.